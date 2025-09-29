The contracts include the implementation of infrastructure projects to develop road networks across the country, in addition to contracts covering the operation and maintenance of strategic roads in both the North and South Qatar. This is in addition to contracts to develop and adopt intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Contracts were recently awarded to a group of the world’s largest contractors, and work is expected to commence in October 2025. The operation and maintenance period extends to five years for all projects, except for the ITS project, which extends to three years.

The projects aim to operate and maintain road assets using innovative technologies, including an AI-based digital management platform, self-driving vehicles for asset surveys, and laser technology to proactively detect and deal with road defects, as well as adopting smart systems to monitor road conditions.

These works contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable infrastructure, improving efficiency, and extending the lifespan of road assets, using innovative materials and technologies to enhance road durability.

Drainage networks operation and maintenance works

The projects are expected to commence in Q1 of 2026. In the coming years, Ashghal seeks to increase its reliance on the latest technologies and innovations used in drainage operation and maintenance, including the use of robots and drones equipped with CCTV cameras to inspect assets, and the use of automation, digital twins, and analytics to predict faults. This is in addition to smart control systems and remote sensing technologies.

The Enterprise Asset Management System (EAMS) will be enhanced, and maintenance priorities will be identified based on risks and integrated with Building Information Modelling (BIM). These new approaches to asset management directly contribute to achieving environmental sustainability and adapting to climate change, which in turn affects drainage networks. Ashghal also pays great attention to developing Qatari employees and transferring knowledge through organizing specialized training courses.

These works contribute to improving the efficiency of drainage networks in Qatar, enhancing their capacity, and ensuring their continued operation with high efficiency, meeting the needs of citizens and residents, and contributing to achieving sustainability and quality of life standards.

Construction and development of four building projects

Four new building projects have been awarded, including the construction of three new schools, the improvement of safety systems in 40 existing schools, the refurbishment of the Psychiatric Hospital of Hamad Medical Corporation, and the renovation of Al Zubara Horse Breeding Farm.

Ashghal continues to support the education sector by constructing three new schools for boys in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as part of its efforts to provide a modern and advanced educational environment.

Implementation is scheduled to begin in Q4 of 2025, and the projects include a preparatory school for boys in Mebaireek, a preparatory/secondary school for boys in Mesaimeer, and a model school for boys in Fereej Al Soudan. The projects will focus on the use of high-quality, easy-to-maintain finishing materials to ensure an attractive, safe, and stimulating learning environment.

Ashghal has begun implementing a comprehensive project to modernize and modify 40 existing school buildings in various regions of the country, with the aim of keeping pace with the latest Qatar Civil Defence standards for educational buildings.

As part of supporting the healthcare sector and developing mental health services in the country, Ashghal is preparing to launch a project to complete the development of the Psychiatric Hospital of Hamad Medical Corporation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health. Implementation works are scheduled to commence in Q4 of 2025.

The project includes renovating the existing buildings, constructing a new patient building, as well as developing the external infrastructure, including improving the internal road network and providing new parking lots.

As part of the cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, Ashghal will implement the Design and Build project to repair and renovate the Horse Breeding Farm in Al Zubarah.

Highway network support project

As part of its plans to complete the highway network and its ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance connectivity between the various areas in Qatar, Ashghal awarded a project to construct link roads from Al Mazrooah to Al Attoriya and Bu-Thaila areas (zones 71 & 72), with a total length of 22km.

The project aims to connect the surrounding residential areas directly to the highway network by enhancing the connection between Bu-Thaila and Al Attoriya areas with Al Shamal Road, Al Khor Road, and Dukhan Road via Al Majd Road. This will contribute to supporting economic and agricultural activities in the surrounding areas and provide vital services to the farms, in addition to preparing the area for future urban development in line with the state’s vision and the national development plan.

The project aims to provide an advanced road network in the Al Karaana area and implement an integrated infrastructure within the project scope. Works include the construction of a 6.5km road network to provide a direct connection to Salwa Road and facilitate access to the establishments and facilities in the area. A 4.7 km internal road network will also be constructed to regulate traffic in the camel racetrack. Traffic safety features, street lighting, parking lots, and landscaping will also be provided. The project also includes treated wastewater and irrigation networks totalling 17.5km.

