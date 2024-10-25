DOHA: The real estate market stands as a testament to Qatar’s unwavering dedication to progress and advancement. Driven by forward-thinking strategies and strengthened by its steadfast resilience in the face of economic fluctuations, Qatar is an appealing global business hub for investors seeking long-term stability and strong growth.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Firas Al Msaddi, CEO fäm Properties highlighted strategic initiatives by Qatar to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment.

Qatar has launched several strategic initiatives to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). These include the development of free zones, economic zones, and investment-friendly regulations that facilitate foreign ownership and business operations.

The commitment to infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of Hamad International Airport and the ongoing development of Lusail City, underscores the country’s focus on creating a dynamic environment for businesses and investors. These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to transform the nation into a global hub for trade, tourism, and finance.

“Qatar’s real estate market can be expected to maintain steady growth. The combination of government initiatives, strong demand for housing, and ongoing commercial developments suggests a positive outlook,” Al Msaddi said.

He pointed out the importance of the launch of Qatar Real Estate Platform in attracting investors. These are significant milestones for the sector. RERA’s role in ensuring transparency, regulating the market, and protecting investors’ rights will boost confidence in the real estate industry.

“The Qatar Real Estate Platform, by providing comprehensive data and insights, will make it easier for investors to make informed decisions. Together, these initiatives can be expected to attract more investors, both locally and internationally, further strengthening the real estate market in Qatar,” he added.

The real estate sector in Qatar is distinguished by factors that make it one of the leaders of global competitiveness indicators and the most attractive for ownership and benefit in the region. It provides a package of distinctive investment facilities and gives opportunities to make the perfect choice for real estate ownership in the region.

As the world continues to navigate through evolving economic challenges, Qatar’s real estate market shines as a beacon of promise and an opportune investment landscape that awaits the discerning investor.

Recently, Qatar hosted Cityscape 2024 which was held in conjunction with the QREF, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar. The exhibition is a dynamic showcase of Qatar’s thriving real estate landscape which brought together key stakeholders, investors, developers, industry experts and visitors.

