Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Lexus in Qatar, announced limited-time exclusive offer on the 2024 LX600. This offer includes the flexible 50:50 Finance Plan and the 5-5-5 Package.



Valid until December 31, customers can pay 50% of the vehicle’s price upfront and settle the remaining 50% over two years through four equal installments - all with a 0% profit rate.



This flexible financing option caters to those who seek luxury without compromise, making Lexus ownership more accessible than ever, a statement said.



Al Abdulghani Motors is offering complimentary 3M window tinting on every newly purchased LX600.



The 5-5-5 Package elevates the ownership experience further, covering periodic servicing, warranty, and roadside assistance for five years or until the vehicle reaches 100,000km.



The 2024 Lexus LX600 is available in three variants, each equipped with Lexus’ renowned technology, superior comfort, and unparalleled off-road capabilities, and designed to meet the varied needs of Lexus enthusiasts.



The LX600 (Urban) comes with a seven-seater option, merging sophistication and functionality to deliver high-level performance on the road.



The LX600 (F Sport) has a five-seater option and an F Sport package that enhances the overall experience in the vehicle, with a strong and sophisticated exterior and a comfortable and stable interior.



The LX600 (VIP) is the epitome of refinement and comes with a four-seater option with reclining seats, providing ultimate luxury to both front and rear passengers.



For more information on the LX600 models, or to schedule a test drive, please visit Lexus Qatar’s website or call 800 2929, the statement added.

