Qatar Airways and AirAlgérie announced a codeshare partnership that will increase access to seamlessconnectivity between Algeria and key markets in Asia and the MiddleEast.

Travellers can bookcodeshare flights for travel starting on November 15, 2025.

Building on anexisting interline partnership between the two carriers, the codeshare providesQatar Airways customers easier access to Algiers as well as six other keydestinations in Air Algérie's domestic network, including Annaba, Constantine,Oran, Tamanrasset, Timimoun, and Tindouf.

Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members will also earn Avios on codeshare flights operated by AirAlgérie.

Similarly, throughcodeshare flights with Qatar Airways, the Algerian national flag carrier offersmore travel options for its passengers traveling to Hong Kong, KualaLumpur, and Muscat via Hamad International Airport. This codeshareagreement will soon be expanded to include additional destinations.

Qatar Airways ChiefCommercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We are delighted to expandour partnership with Air Algérie through this new codeshare agreement, furtherstrengthening our presence across key African markets. This collaboration willoffer travellers greater choice and seamless connectivity to the Middle East,and Asia. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening strategicpartnerships, such as with Air Algérie, that enhance global connectivity fromand to Africa through our hub, Hamad International Airport, which has beennamed by Skytrax as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutiveyears, and ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021, 2022, and 2024. We look forward to along and fruitful partnership with Air Algérie.”

Air Algérie Head ofCommercial Division, Samy El Karim Boutemadja, said: “This codeshareagreement with Qatar Airways will certainly give Air Algérie the opportunity toenhance the company’s positioning in the Middle East and in Asia, by offeringits customers larger possibilities to reach new destinations, as well aspromoting travelling to Algeria. This agreement contributes to Air Algérie’sglobal strategy to expand its network and connections through its Algiers hub. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Qatar Airways.”

