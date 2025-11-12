Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Al-Meer, has announced another expansion of the airline’s service in Saudi Arabia during his panel discussion, “Tourism Rising: A New Era of Influence and Impact”, at the TOURISE Summit 2025 in Riyadh.

From 5 January 2026, Qatar Airways will launch three weekly flights to Hail (HAS), making it the 13th Saudi city to be served by the airline.

It will also increase flights to Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH) from six to seven daily flights.

Al-Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways, we are proud to see our presence continually grow in both scale and significance across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our network now spans every major region of the Kingdom, and over the past 12 months, we have connected nearly 2.5 million passengers in the Kingdom to our global network. This a reflection of the level of trust travellers in Saudi Arabia place in our airline and the excellence of our services across the Saudi market.”

