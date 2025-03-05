Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, in cooperation with Commercial Bank, has launched ADM STF LLC in the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region.



ADM is the first agro-commodity trader licensed in the QFC, setting a benchmark for agricultural and commodity trading entities seeking to enter the region.



With an unmatched global asset base, unparalleled product portfolio, and indispensable experience and expertise, ADM is uniquely positioned to support the global food supply system, providing needed nutrition and nourishing the quality of life for billions of people across the world.



Olivier Boujol, Vice President and Global Head of Structured Trade Finance at ADM, commented, "The launch of ADM STF LLC in the Qatar Financial Centre marks an important milestone in our strategy to expand our presence in the Middle East. This new entity not only strengthens our ability to support the global food supply system but also helps utilise Qatar's dynamic business environment and growth opportunities.



“By establishing a foothold in this thriving economic hub, we are better equipped to meeting nutritional needs across the region."



Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager and Chief Wholesale, and International Banking Officer commented, “We believe ADM’s licensing in QFC marks a pivotal moment for us as it reinforces the Bank’s role as a trusted financial partner for international businesses in Qatar. This achievement sets the stage for future growth in the agro-commodity sector and demonstrates Qatar’s ability to attract global companies.



“We look forward to seeing further international businesses flourish in this dynamic market."



QFC’s exceptional regulatory environment and competitive tax incentives, have also enabled ADM’s smooth integration into QFC.



Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome ADM as the first agro-commodity trader licensed under the Qatar Financial Centre. ADM’s establishment in Qatar highlights the strength of our business ecosystem and reinforces the country’s position as a gateway to regional and global markets.



“This move also underscores the promising potential of Qatar’s agriculture and commodities trade sector, as well as its commitment to attracting world-class enterprises that drive economic diversification and sustainable growth.”



© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

