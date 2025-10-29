Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has started the process to compensate the land owners affected by the Hafeet Rail project.

"Owners of agricultural lands affected by the railway line project issued by Royal Decree No (2025/61) to determine the public benefit status, and whose lands are located in the Wilayat of Liwa, must visit the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in North Al Batinah Governorate from November 2 to 13, 2025, to complete the compensation procedures according to the approved criteria."

It is necessary to present the original title deed, the survey drawing, and the presence of the concerned party or their representative with a legal power of attorney.

Hafeet Rail

The UAE-Oman railway network (Hafeet Rail) will connect the city of Suhar in North al Batinah to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Recently, Hafeet Rail announced the start of tunnelling works in the Hajar Mountains in Al Buraimi Governorate, marking a major milestone in one of the project’s most significant phases.

The company added that it has achieved a series of key steps in implementing this strategic cross-border project, confirming that work is progressing steadily and according to schedule, with detailed design works now completed.

Once the civil works for the tunnels are completed, the next stages will include track formation, rail laying, and the installation of railway systems within the tunnels.

These works are being carried out in line with the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and environmental protection. Advanced engineering techniques and monitoring systems are being used to ensure structural integrity and safeguard nearby communities while minimising the project’s environmental impact.

Hafeet Rail has also received the first shipment of railway tracks.

