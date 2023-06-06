KUWAIT - The voting process for the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly began today in Kuwait's five electoral constituencies.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), some 793,646 eligible voters will choose 50 MPs out of 207 candidates to represent them in the new legislature for a term of four years.

There are 99,779 voters in the first constituency with 34 candidates competing. The second constituency has 46 candidates in the race to win the votes of 90,394 people.

There are 34 hopefuls in the third constituency, which has 137,978 voters.

Forty-eight candidates are competing for the votes of 208,740 people in the fourth constituency.

“The fifth constituency includes 47 rivals and 256,755 eligible voters,” added KUNA.