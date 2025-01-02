Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) again revealed plans to introduce a water taxi service in the Sultanate.

It has invited the participation of international and local companies and investors specialized in developing, managing, and operating water taxi services in the Sultanate of Oman.

The bid documents can be purchased between February 9 and clarification can be sought before February 2.

The Greater Muscat Structure Plan (GMSP) places great importance on connectivity via public transportation and less dependence on private vehicles, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP).

Besides the Metro and BRTS, the master plan will have provisions to use an on-demand taxi, bicycle, or scooter to the nearest metro stations.

Another big change in the public transport network of the city under the new plan will be the development of water taxis, which will be a new concept for the Sultanate of Oman.

Some of the requirements for water taxi include that the company must be commercially registered, must have a license to practice the activity of water taxi by fare, certificate of origin of the marine water taxi unit, proof of ownership, age of the taxi unit shall be not more than 15 years from the date of its construction or reconstruction

