MUSCAT: In a step towards to foster greater public awareness of the significance of taxes in sustainable development, the Tax Authority has launched the second phase of the "Tax Culture" initiative in Muscat Governorate. This initiative will continue for a full month.

The initiative aims to simplify complex tax concepts, raise awareness of the rights and duties of taxpayers, and strengthen trust in the Omani tax system. The initiative will include various activities, such as interactive workshops, intensive media campaigns across various platforms, and inspection campaigns in cooperation with relevant authorities.

To maximise the initiative's impact, efforts will be concentrated on specific groups, including entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and employees. Simplified and clear language will be used in all awareness materials, and experts and social influencers will be engaged to promote the desired level of tax awareness.

Furthermore, the initiative will provide multiple communication channels to facilitate public access to tax information, such as the call center at 1020, electronic portals, and smart applications. The initiative will also encourage tax compliance through tax incentive programmes.

Experts have emphasized the importance of taxes in financing development projects and improving public services, urging the community to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the success of this initiative.

The 'Tax Culture' initiative is a significant step in building a society that is aware of the importance of taxes and their role in achieving sustainable development. It is hoped that this initiative will enhance transparency and fairness in the tax system, which will in turn strengthen trust between the government and citizens

