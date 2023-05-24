Doha - The number of participants at the upcoming Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) is expected to exceed 2,000 of which 1,000 are from outside Qatar, Chairperson of the Supreme Committee Organizing the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) and Media City Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference to provide details about QSE which is all set to kick off on May 23, Sheikh Ali said, “The forum is witnessing a great turnout by global leaders and political and economic decision-makers from different countries.”

Stressing the readiness of the organising body to host the three-day economic event in Doha under the theme ‘A New Global Growth Story’, he said, “The number of participants in the third edition of the forum has increased. The QEF’s attraction of leaders and global economic and political decision-makers is evidence of the Forum’s success in setting its agenda on the map of the largest global economic events.”

He pointed out the importance of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, as a global platform for dialogue, discussion, and proposing positive solutions to various issues, including inflation, investment in emerging markets, transformation in the energy, trade, sports fields, and other files.

He said that the diverse agenda of the Qatar Economic Forum brings together global business leaders to formulate actionable steps to achieveeconomic growth.

He expected that the forum will witness seven agreements between Qatari public and private sectors and foreignentities.

Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, who is also a member of the organizing committee of the forum, said that the organising committee seeks to provide all facilities to the guests of Qatar.

Pointing to the increasing number of participants at the current edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, he said, “The Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences provided the participants with a platform that enables them to carry out various procedures smoothly and easily, in addition to providing all forms of logistical support to the guests of Qatar.”

Supreme Committee Organizing the Qatar Economic Forum Vice-Chairperson and representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Nasser Al Taweel confirmed that among the participants at the forum are the CEOs of major international companies, including CEO of Boeing Dave Calhoun, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, economist Nouriel Roubini, Chairman of the KKR Global Institute General David Petraeus, CEO of TikTok Shou Zi Chew, and other economic leaders.

