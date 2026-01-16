The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) recorded strong performance in 2025, strengthening the UAE’s pension system and advancing a sustainable social safety net through digital innovation, service excellence and expanded coverage.

By the end of 2025, the number of insured Emiratis rose to 181,447, up 24.3 percent from 2024, while registered employers increased to 30,404, a year-on-year growth of 38.6 percent. GPSSA said the expansion reflected labour market growth and increased confidence in the pension system, supported by streamlined registration processes and enhanced operational efficiency.

The number of pensioners and beneficiaries rose to 50,252, compared with 47,294 a year earlier. A total of 155 Emiratis also benefited from the Insurance Protection Extension System for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens working outside their home countries.

Faras Al-Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, said the authority focused in 2025 on strengthening trust in the social security system through improved digital infrastructure, simplified procedures and partnerships aimed at reducing bureaucracy.

GPSSA estimates showed total social security payments of AED6.65 billion in 2025, including AED5.02 billion in pension payments and AED1.56 billion in end-of-service gratuities. Compensation for disability, death and work-related injuries amounted to AED2.63 million, while payments to employees with more than 35 years of service totalled AED54.96 million.

The Ma’ashi digital platform, launched in October 2024, offered 30 services and processed 277,087 transactions in 2025, with a 95 percent on-time completion rate. Digital users rose to 255,000, while visits to the platform reached 5.46 million by December 2025.

Under the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, GPSSA simplified procedures for eight key services and implemented 23 electronic data integrations with government and private-sector entities.

Customer satisfaction reached 85 percent in December 2025, up 16 points year-on-year, supported by expanded automation, improved call centre performance and enhanced digital access.

GPSSA introduced extended payment plans of up to 10 years for merging service periods, enabling insured individuals to improve retirement benefits. It also expanded the “Wafra” Proactive Financial Planning Programme, with more than 6,500 participants by the end of 2025.

The authority established more than seven strategic partnerships during the year and exempted over 1,900 small private-sector employers from additional fees related to registration delays, easing compliance burdens.

GPSSA partnered with Core42, a G42 company, to develop an advanced data and artificial intelligence platform to support decision-making and service efficiency.

In 2025, GPSSA received recognition from the UAE Cyber Security Council and obtained four ISO certifications covering innovation management, business continuity, information security and IT service management.



