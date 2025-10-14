Muscat – Represented by the Directorate General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Dhahirah, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources continues to implement a national campaign to eradicate the invasive mesquite (ghaf) tree.

The campaign is part of ongoing national efforts to curb the spread of this non-native species, which poses a serious threat to Oman’s environment and local flora.

Mesquite pollen is known to trigger respiratory allergies, while consumption of its pods by livestock can cause tooth decay. The tree also negatively affects soil salinity and water quality, making its removal essential for maintaining ecological balance.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, an official from the ministry said, “The campaign builds on achievements made across various wilayats of the governorate, with the goal of completely eradicating the mesquite tree, which has proven highly detrimental to vegetation, water resources and biodiversity.”

He added that since the launch of the campaign in September 2020 till March 2025, work teams have cleared mesquite from more than 1,014sqkm. This includes open areas, residential and agricultural lands, grazing sites, wadis and within homes – reflecting the scope and intensity of the efforts on the ground.

The official explained that the campaign follows an integrated approach that begins with community awareness programmes on the harmful effects of the tree, followed by removal and treatment of affected sites with specialised pesticides to prevent regrowth.

To enhance community participation, the campaign also promotes partnerships by organising camps in cooperation with charitable and sports teams, as well as with government entities, helping raise environmental awareness among local residents.

He informed that the ghaf tree spreads rapidly across wadis and wetlands, outcompeting native plants, degrading natural pastures and weakening biodiversity. Continued support from the concerned authorities, he said, is vital to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of natural resources in Dhahirah.

