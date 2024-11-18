AMMAN — Jordan's tourism sector is facing a significant economic challenge, as a decline in tourism revenue during the first ten months of 2024 coincides with a rise in outbound tourism spending, according to stakeholders.

Hasan Ali, a tour operator, said “The decline in European tourists has undoubtedly impacted us; we’ve had to rely more on regional visitors,” noting that bookings for tours have decreased as Arab tourists show less interest in visiting historical sites.

Recent data from the Central Bank of Jordan reveals that tourism revenue for the first ten months of 2024 totalled $6.153 billion, marking a 4.4 per cent decline compared with the same period in 2023, driven by a 6.6 per cent drop in tourist arrivals.

The report also highlights a 6.2 per cent increase in tourism revenue from expatriate Jordanians and an 11.6 per cent rise from Arab visitors, while revenue from European, American, and other international tourists declined.

Outbound tourism spending saw a 2 per cent increase during the same period compared with last year, according to CBJ.

Anas Rateb, owner of a local restaurant in Amman, said, “Arab and foreign visitors tend to spend differently when visiting the Kingdom.” He pointed out that Arab visitors focus more on family-oriented activities, adventure tours, food, and shopping, whereas European and other foreign visitors typically seek historical tours and cultural experiences.

Hassan Musa, an employee at a souvenir shop in Madaba, said that the drop in European, American, and other foreign tourists has affected souvenir shops, which heavily rely on these visitors for revenue.

“These tourists are generally more interested in purchasing handicrafts, traditional artefacts, and cultural souvenirs,” he noted.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).