Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 784,992 passengers (PAX) in January 2025, representing a 12.9% surge compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, QAIA registered 6,061 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 5.1% rise, and handled 4,940 tons of cargo, marking a 22.9% drop as opposed to January 2024.

“Passenger traffic at QAIA continues to demonstrate recovery and growth, reflecting the positive momentum driven by the most recent regional developments, coupled with the year-end holiday season. This has enhanced connectivity, fostered business opportunities and boosted tourism, reasserting QAIA’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world for travellers from across the globe. We remain focused on our goal of elevating our passenger experience at every touchpoint and shaping a resilient, award-winning airport that feels like home for everyone journeying through,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. -TradeArabia News Service

