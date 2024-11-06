Muscat – Oman’s refinery production declined by 8.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared with the same period last year, with a significant drop in petrol output, according to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Petrol production saw a marked reduction of 30.2% in September 2024 compared to August 2024, as per NCSI figures. The output of regular grade petrol (M-91) for the January-September period fell by 18.6% to 10,015,900 barrels, while sales of M-91 reached 10,502,400 barrels. Premium grade petrol (M-95) also experienced a decline of 3.4%, with production totalling 9,154,300 barrels, and sales amounting to 9,964,700 barrels.

Meanwhile, diesel production was down by 12.3%, amounting to 23,311,800 barrels, with domestic sales recorded at 10,544,300 barrels for the first nine months period.

However, there was a positive performance in other fuel types. Aviation fuel output increased by 4.4% to 8,450,800 barrels, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production stood at 6,477,800 barrels. LPG sales reached 7,365,400 barrels in the first three quarters of 2024.

On the petrochemicals front, Oman’s production saw mixed results. Production of benzene rose by 10.5% to 130,900 metric tonnes (MT), while paraxylene output increased by 8.4%, totalling 431,400 MT. In contrast, polypropylene production fell by 33.4%, reaching 137,200 MT.

Exports also showed notable growth, particularly in petrol and petrochemical products. Exports of M-91 petrol surged by 72.1%, reaching 2,102,200 barrels, while exports of M-95 petrol increased by 57.3%, totalling 912,700 barrels.

Diesel fuel exports rose to 12,633,100 barrels, while aviation fuel oil exports reached 5,244,900 barrels. LPG exports stood at 306,700 barrels, and petrochemical exports were strong across key categories. Paraxylene exports reached 433,900 MT, while benzene and polypropylene exports totalled 129,500 MT and 105,800 MT, respectively, by the end of September 2024.

Despite the overall production decline, the rise in exports highlights Oman’s ongoing role as a key player in global energy markets, particularly in refined products and petrochemicals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

