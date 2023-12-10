Muscat: Oman's non-oil exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) increased by 25.5 percent until September 2023 to reach OMR774 million compared to the same period in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said in a statement on Saturday.

Engineer Jassim bin Saif Al Jadidi, Technical Director of the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion for Trade and Industry, said that the increase came as a result of the expansion in the export of metal products and their products, electrical machinery and equipment and their parts, and food products.

He further indicated that the value of non-oil exports amounted to OMAR 146.7 million in September compared to a value of OMR101.9 million during the same month in 2022, an increase of 44 percent.

The goods exported through the Empty Quarter port also increased during the month of September with a value of OMR18.55 million compared to OMR14.67 million in the same period last year.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).