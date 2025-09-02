MUSCAT: Oman’s investment sector is playing an increasingly strategic role in the country’s economic diversification efforts under Oman Vision 2040, supported by fiscal reforms, private capital mobilisation and cross-border partnerships. A new Growth Perspectives video produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in collaboration with Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest), explores how Oman is strengthening its economic foundations while positioning itself as an active player in regional growth.

The video, titled “How Oman and Ominvest drive sustainable growth beyond oil”, highlights the country’s progress in reducing its reliance on hydrocarbons over the past decade, underpinned by policy frameworks such as the Five-Year Strategy and the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan. These measures have helped lower public debt from nearly 70% of GDP to under 34%, restore investment-grade status and channel resources into infrastructure, private sector development and job creation.

Particular focus is placed on emerging industries, including tourism, logistics, mining, fisheries and green hydrogen, all aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The video also examines Ominvest’s contribution, both through domestic investment and by expanding its footprint in high-growth regional markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With sustainability, governance and innovation becoming core investment priorities, Ominvest is building cross-border partnerships, investing in platforms that connect markets and supporting sectors such as finance, insurance and technology. This reflects a broader transformation in Gulf investment institutions, which are increasingly shaping industries and fostering regional integration.

Dana Carmen Agarbicean, OBG’s Country Director for Oman, said: “Oman’s investment sector is emerging as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and diversification. By combining fiscal discipline with a forward-looking investment strategy, the country is creating opportunities for the private sector and reinforcing its position in the regional economy”. The Growth Perspectives video is now available online at oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos, offering insights into Oman’s evolving investment landscape and Ominvest’s role in supporting diversification and regional integration.

