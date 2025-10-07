The value of Oman’s gold imports fell 28% to RO179.7mn by the end of July 2025, compared to RO249.2mn in the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The imported quantity stood at 5,908kg.

The United Arab Emirates remained the leading exporter of gold to Oman, followed by Sudan and Bahrain.

Gold exports also declined, dropping 21% to RO19.9mn from RO25.3mn a year earlier. The exported quantity reached 671kg, with the UAE as the top destination, followed by the United States and Iraq.

Re-exports registered a sharper contraction, tumbling 41% to RO53mn from RO89.5mn in the same period of 2024. The re-exported volume totalled 1,696kg. The UAE was the largest recipient, followed by Switzerland and Iran.

The latest figures indicate an overall slowdown in Oman’s gold trade—encompassing imports, exports, and re-exports—with the UAE maintaining its position as the Sultanate’s primary trading partner in the sector.

