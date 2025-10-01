Muscat: The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Sultanate of Oman at constant prices recorded a growth rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2025. It reached a market price value of RO 9,363.5 million, compared to RO 9,168.9 million during the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that this growth is primarily attributed to a 3.8 percent increase in the value added of non-petroleum activities, which reached RO 6,862.5 million by the end of the second quarter of this year, compared to RO 6,611.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.

The data showed the following on the level of economic activities: Agriculture and fishing activities grew by 12.5 percent, recording RO 307.4 million, compared to 273.3 million.

Industrial activities registered a slight growth of 0.2 percent, with their contribution reaching RO 1,970.5 million, compared to RO 1,967.3 million.

Service activities grew by 4.9 percent, with a total contribution of RO 4,584.6 million, compared to RO 4,371.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

As for petroleum activities, they recorded a marginal increase of 0.5 percent, reaching RO 2,976.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RO 2,961.5 million during the same period in 2024.

Within the petroleum sector, Oman's crude oil production showed a slight rise of 0.9 percent, contributing RO 2,493.5 million to the GDP at constant prices, compared to RO 2,471.6 million. Conversely, natural gas activity decreased by 1.5 percent, with a contribution of RO 482,600,000, compared to RO 489,900,000.

