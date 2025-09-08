MUSCAT: OQ Gas Networks (OQGN) — the owner and operator of Oman’s natural gas transportation system — anticipates the national network to grow to a total of 4,623 km in length by 2027, up from 4,235 km as of December 2024. Contributing to this growth is a string of new pipeline projects that are critical to meeting the expanding energy needs of the country’s industrial hubs.

Details about the publicly traded company’s planned investments over the next three years were shared by company executives during a recent conference call with market analysts and other participants, focusing on OQGN’s financial and operational performance for H1 2025.

Key highlights of projects substantially completed or commissioned during the first half of this year include the Central Rich and Lean Gas project, which entails the segregation of rich and lean elements of natural gas from the central region and channelling this stream to the Sur Gas Supply Station via a new 48-inch, 65 km pipeline. The project optimises the use of rich gas by the LNG and LPG plants.

Another key project centres on the 177 km pipeline in the south of the country, which helps bolster gas supply to consumption centres in Dhofar Governorate. Additionally, to strengthen gas supply to the Duqm SEZ, a 17 km pipeline was commissioned during the first half of this year. Further capacity growth projects are also envisioned in the near future with the aim of enhancing supply to the SEZ, officials noted.

Also during H1 2025, the industrial facilities of Oman Oilseeds and Oman Sugar Refinery at SOHAR Port and Freezone were connected to OQGN’s network.

New projects that will contribute to OQGN’s network expansion include a 42-inch, 193 km pipeline from Fahud to Suhar, aimed at boosting gas supply to the industrial hub in Suhar. A separate line from Fahud will also serve the emerging industrial hub in Ibri. Egyptian contractor Petrojet has been awarded the contract to implement the project at a cost of around RO 105 million.

When operational, it will not only bolster energy supplies to Suhar but also support the low-carbon LNG terminal promoted by TotalEnergies and OQ, currently under construction at SOHAR Port and Freezone, an official said.

In all, around 130 consumers — spanning power and water, upstream oilfield operations, refining and petrochemicals, heavy industries, cement plants and free zones — are connected to OQGN’s countrywide network.

As of June 30, 2025, gas supply to these consumers totalled around 20.6 billion cubic metres (bcm). Total supply for 2025 is projected at 44.0 bcm. This compares with a present network capacity of 70.3 bcm, underscoring the significant surplus capacity of the system. By 2027, this capacity is projected to rise to 74.5 bcm once a number of ongoing and new medium-term pipeline projects are brought into operation.

