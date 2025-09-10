MUSCAT - In line with the national drive to embed innovative digital solutions in the payments sector, Thawani has unveiled the ‘Mujib for Business’ card, the Sultanate of Oman’s first fully integrated smart financial card designed to help companies manage their operations with greater efficiency and flexibility.

The launch, held during the Comex Global Technology Exhibition 2025 under the auspices of Shaikh Nasser bin Suleiman al Harthy, Deputy President of Operations at Oman Investment Authority, marks a milestone in the evolution of Oman’s fintech sector.

The card enables institutions to issue prepaid cards instantly through a secure digital platform, allowing real-time monitoring and transparent management of expenses. It covers a wide spectrum of corporate outlays such as petty cash, purchases, fuel and government transactions, in addition to monthly subscriptions, staff travel allowances and work-related missions.

Institutions can easily request the card through Thawani’s business platform, issue multiple cards in a single application and have them delivered directly. The system allows full administrative control, assigning each card to a specific user, tracking payments via the app and offering replacement or top-up directly from the corporate wallet.

A key advantage is that the card operates independently of bank accounts, adding a layer of financial security. Sensitive details are not printed on the card’s surface and can only be accessed by the assigned user through the app, strengthening privacy and reliability.

Shaikh Nasser bin Suleiman al Harthy said the initiative reflects Oman’s progress in digital financial services. “Innovation in the financial sector enhances the digital services ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman, reinforces institutional adoption of smart solutions and supports Oman Vision 2040’s digital transformation goals. We hope this initiative provides Omani enterprises with advanced tools to strengthen competitiveness in today’s modern economy”.

Eng Majid bin Fayil al Amri, CEO of Thawani, added that the launch represents a pivotal step for the country’s fintech journey: “We believe fintech is a true enabler for institutions. By delivering practical and secure solutions, we help businesses manage resources efficiently while supporting Oman’s move towards a diversified and knowledge-based economy”.

The launch underscores Thawani’s commitment to strengthening Oman’s financial infrastructure, offering businesses a state-of-the-art tool to manage resources with higher efficiency and flexibility; and reinforcing the country’s standing in the regional digital economy.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).