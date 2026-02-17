Muscat: The Oman Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, and Elevatus, hosted a high-level evening event on Sunday exploring the future of recruitment and digital transformation in human resources.

Dr Ghalib bin Saif al Hosni, Chairman, OSHRM and Chief Human Resources Officer at Omantel, emphasised the strategic role of human resources in translating national ambitions into actionable plans and measurable outcomes. He stated that HR functions are no longer administrative units but strategic enablers aligned with institutional performance and national competitiveness.

He noted that empowering HR leaders with intelligent digital solutions has become essential in responding to evolving workforce expectations, rapid technological advancements, and increasing demand for efficiency and transparency in recruitment practices.

Dr Wail bin Saif al Harrasi, Founder and CEO of Wabas Enterprises and Investments, reflected on Oman Vision 2040 as a transformational roadmap reshaping the Sultanate of Oman’s economic and developmental landscape. He stressed that digital transformation and artificial intelligence are foundational pillars in building a competitive, knowledge-based economy, enhancing sustainability, and strengthening human capital development.

He pointed out that integrating advanced technologies within institutional frameworks is not merely a technological shift but a strategic necessity to ensure resilience, adaptability, and long-term growth.

A key highlight of the evening was the official launch of 'Enfinity', introduced as the first hiring Agentic AI in the Sultanate of Oman, embedded within the Elevatus recruitment platform. The unveiling was presented by Eng Nadine Zureikat, Chief Revenue Officer at Elevatus, who outlined the evolution from conventional artificial intelligence systems toward Agentic AI capable of executing enterprise hiring with autonomy, governance and scalability.

During a live demonstration, attendees were shown how Enfinity receives clearly defined hiring objectives, analyses organisational data, determines execution pathways and activates recruitment workflows across enterprise systems within structured governance frameworks. The presentation illustrated a clear shift from task-based automation toward a continuously executing, goal-driven recruitment model designed to operate end-to-end.

According to the demonstration, Enfinity functions as an integrated digital hiring system capable of delivering recruitment outcomes from sourcing to offer issuance within defined institutional rules. It analyses candidate and organisational data, activates sourcing channels, conducts screening and interview processes, and manages offer stages — all while maintaining alignment with internal policies, compliance standards and regulatory frameworks. Human oversight remains embedded throughout the process, with final decision-making authority retained by institutional leadership.

Eng Ali al Lawati, Head of Omantel Academy and Safiya Adam, Acting Head of Human Resources at Oman Flour Mills, shared their institutions’ experiences following the deployment of the Elevatus platform as part of broader recruitment digital transformation initiatives.

They highlighted measurable improvements in hiring timelines, selection quality, candidate experience, and overall operational efficiency. Both speakers emphasised that digital recruitment systems have enhanced data-driven decision-making while allowing HR teams to focus on strategic workforce planning and talent development rather than routine administrative processes.

