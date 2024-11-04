MUSCAT: The Central Fruit and Vegetables Market (Silal), the premier wholesale hub for fresh produce in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced an expansion of its complex at Khazaen Economic City in Barka.

Coming barely four months into its trial launch in June this year, the expansion underscores its pivotal role in strengthening Oman’s food security, notably in the fruits and vegetables segment.

According to a senior executive of Silal, the expansion will add around 18,000 sq metres of new real estate to the complex’s current footprint of around 500,000 sq meters.

“Silal Market has grown significantly, and we are thrilled to share that we have signed an expansion of over 18,000 square meters,” said Ali al Maqbali, Business Development Head at Silal.

“This new development will play a key role in supporting food security in Oman, strengthening the supply chain of fresh produce, and creating new opportunities for exports and downstream industries in the country.”

In a post, Al Maqbali described the expansion as a “milestone” in Silal’s development. “In just four months since beginning operations at Silal, we have inspected over 5,000 trucks on-site and received more than 160,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables from their origins—upholding the highest standards of efficiency and operational excellence,” he stated.

Established with an investment of around RO 50 million, Silal is exponentially larger than Al Mawaleh Central Fruits and Vegetables Market, which served as Oman’s main greenmarket until its relocation to Khazaen.

It features advanced cold storage facilities, areas designated for inspection and plant quarantine, labs for food quality and safety inspections, state of the art logistics facilities, and most modern technologies for food examination and customs inspections.

Oman infrastructure investment fund Rakiza – a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) – is a significant shareholder in Silal.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

