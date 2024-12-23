Muscat – The ninth session of the Omani-Iraqi Joint Committee convened on Sunday in Baghdad chaired by H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

H E Sayyid Badr emphasised the fact that Omani-Iraqi relations are historic, grounded in strong foundations and shared visions aimed at achieving prosperity and well-being for both peoples and the entire region. He reaffirmed the sultanate’s commitment to closely monitor the implementation of joint cooperation plans in economic, commercial, cultural, tourism and scientific fields, ensuring mutual benefits and serving the interests of both countries. He also commended Iraq’s important role in addressing Arab and regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, underlining the importance of achieving regional security and stability through joint cooperation and constructive dialogue.

Hussein highlighted the positive role played by the sultanate in supporting Arab and regional issues, as well as its steadfast efforts to ensure security and stability in the region. He emphasised Iraq’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation and ties with Oman and expressed his hopes for enhancing coordination and joint efforts to achieve common interests and support regional stability and prosperity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed two memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing political and diplomatic cooperation. The first memorandum was between the foreign ministries of Oman and Iraq in the field of political consultations. The second memorandum, signed between the Diplomatic Academy of Oman and the Institute of Foreign Service of Iraq, aims to foster cooperation in diplomatic studies and training.

Both sides expressed commitment to implementing the signed memoranda and enhancing coordination between their respective institutions to promote sustainable development and further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and partnership.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of building on these efforts to fulfil the aspirations of both brotherly peoples.

