The recently formed Omani Haj Mission for the year 1446 AH met with representatives of Haj and Umrah companies accredited in the Sultanate of Oman. They reviewed the most important developments of the Haj season for the year 1446 and examined the statistics and results of the electronic system for registering pilgrims.

The two-week long registration window came to an end on Sunday, November 17. Following this, the Ministry would launch the scrutinising process, and the results would be acknowledged to the applicants in due course.

Ahmed bin Saleh al Rashdi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MoARA) and Head of the Omani Haj Mission for the year 1446 AH, addressed the duties of Haj companies towards the pilgrims. He discussed responsibilities and rights, the need for constant communication with the mission, adherence to the services booklet, and controlling the legal aspects and spatial and temporal timings.

He also reviewed the indicators of the Haj companies in terms of evaluating the contents of the regulations and procedural mechanisms for registering Haj companies. Additionally, he discussed the impact of penalties and sanctions on controlling the management of the Haj season, as well as the agreement of partners in companies on service packages and contracts for pilgrims in the holy cities of Saudi.

Hamoud bin Abdullah al Amri, Director of the Haj Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, confirmed that the quota of pilgrims from the Sultanate of Oman has been set at 14,000 pilgrims. A quota of 470 pilgrims has been allocated to residents of the Sultanate of Oman, including 235 for Arabs and 235 for non-Arabs.

He also reviewed the ease of dealing with the Saudi Haj portal, evaluating housing options in Medina and Mecca for pilgrims in terms of quality and price, and developing camps in the holy sites during the last three seasons. He also discussed security and guard services in the Mina and Arafat camps.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MoARA) has launched three initiatives to measure and evaluate companies' readiness. The aim is to enhance the quality of services of Haj companies' partners and ensure their readiness to meet the needs of pilgrims efficiently and safely. These initiatives focus on setting accurate standards for evaluating performance and promoting continuous improvement.

Abdulaziz bin Masoud al Ghafri, Deputy Head of the Omani Haj Mission for Haj Affairs and Haj Companies, reviewed the most prominent observations of the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Omani Haj companies

