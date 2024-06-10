Doha: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Sunday met with Dr. Shaya Mohsin Zindani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the joint GCC-Yemen ministerial meeting, hosted by the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, two sides underlined the depth of relations between Oman and Yemen and the joint keenness to boost relations in all fields.

They also highlighted the continuous talks and cooperation between the two sides in support of the security and stability of Yemen, as well as consolidating its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Moreover, two ministers reiterated the importance of enabling means of achieving peace and harmony among all components of the Yemeni peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Ammar Abdullah Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, Sheikh Ahmed Hashel Al Maskari, Head of the GCC Department at the Foreign Ministry and several officials from both sides.

