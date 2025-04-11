In a significant step toward reinforcing economic development and enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors, the Sultanate of Oman is set to host a joint workshop with the World Bank Group (WBG) on April 14, 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Finance, this initiative reflects Oman’s broader commitment to sustainable development, international cooperation, and the attraction of high-quality investments in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The workshop will bring together senior officials and representatives from key institutions within the World Bank Group, namely the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). The event will also see the participation of local government representatives and leading private sector companies, offering a platform for exchanging insights on investment, risk management, and economic opportunities.

At its core, the workshop aims to enhance understanding and utilization of the advisory and investment services offered by the World Bank Group and IFC. It will provide valuable knowledge to Omani stakeholders on how to leverage international financial tools and mechanisms to facilitate growth and economic diversification. One of the key agenda items will be exploring business development opportunities across both the public and private sectors. This includes reviewing case studies and investment frameworks that have proven successful in emerging markets.

Another significant aspect of the workshop will be the presentation of tools designed for investment risk management. Such instruments are critical for building investor confidence, especially in sectors that are capital-intensive or exposed to external shocks. MIGA, in particular, will offer insights into how political risk insurance and credit enhancement solutions can be applied to protect and promote investment in Oman.

Additionally, the forum will showcase sustainable investment opportunities across various sectors—highlighting the potential for Oman to expand its economic base beyond oil. This aligns with national efforts to foster a knowledge-based economy, support renewable energy development, and attract green finance.

By partnering with global institutions like the World Bank Group, Oman is taking a strategic step toward integrating global best practices into its financial and investment environment. The workshop underscores the nation’s ambition to position itself as a competitive investment destination in the region while also supporting the sustainable growth of its economy.

This event not only reflects Oman’s proactive approach to economic reform but also serves as a model for other countries seeking to engage with international financial institutions. It strengthens the framework for public-private dialogue and fosters the conditions necessary for robust, inclusive, and long-term economic development.

