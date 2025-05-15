Health insurance in Oman offers numerous benefits to subscribers, while relevant authorities require the minimum level of coverage in accordance with the provisions stipulated in Ministerial Resolution 34 / 2019.

Through health insurance plans for individuals and employees of institutions, can access a wide network of healthcare providers, including accredited hospitals, clinics, specialists, and others. Companies operating in these fields work to provide medical staff with diverse expertise to ensure access to the required services when patients need emergency medical treatment or routine healthcare services.

Today, health insurance has become an essential service for all people, given the individual's need to prevent illnesses and medical emergencies that can occur while they are in the country.

Based on this, companies operating worldwide work to ensure their workers to prevent any illness or emergency requiring immediate treatment. The implementation of mandatory health insurance for private sector workers, including expatriates, residents, and visitors, has become a necessity imposed by the circumstances to meet their needs for treatment and basic health coverage. This requires providing medical insurance at affordable prices for all.

Health insurance rates for private sector workers, both Omanis and expatriates, are low compared to their large numbers. This requires the gradual allocation of annual funds for this important service, in cooperation with companies operating in these fields. This also includes coverage for illness or permanent disability.

This is a social system in place in many countries around the world that respect workers' rights.

Health insurance is an increasingly important necessity in many countries. With the rising costs of healthcare, this type of insurance has become an important means of insuring citizens and residents against risks associated with illness and accidents. It provides financial coverage for any medical expenses individuals may face, thus reducing their financial burden.

In general, the Sultanate has witnessed increased interest in health insurance in recent years, and has begun implementing policies to raise awareness of it. This has resulted in arrangements for insurance to help citizens, especially those with low incomes, as well as many individuals and residents who have begun to rely on private health insurance plans to meet their healthcare needs.

However, some may face challenges in understanding the details of policies and coverage terms, highlighting the importance of education and awareness about health insurance and its benefits as an essential tool for improving community health and the sustainability of healthcare systems.

Health insurance services vary from one country to another in the Arab world.

Some countries are advanced in these systems and have comprehensive health insurance for many citizens and residents, while other Arab countries lack these services. This is one of the challenges facing comprehensive health insurance in these countries. It is due to several reasons, most notably the lack of funding and financial resources necessary to provide a comprehensive health system.

In addition, some countries lack health infrastructure, which affects the level of services provided. Health policies need to be developed and procedures facilitated to enable access to health insurance for all individuals. Finally, there is a lack of awareness, education, and market regulation in these important aspects. All countries are now required to boost investments in the health sector, improve public-private partnerships, develop policies that encourage health insurance and protect individuals' rights to access medical care, and develop a comprehensive health insurance system with the participation of governments, health service providers, and civil society.

