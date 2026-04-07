Al Mudhaibi --- Thewheat harvesting season 2025-2026 began today in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, NorthA’Sharqiyah Governorate. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and WaterResources is lending support to farmers to help them achieve self-sufficiencyand meet the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

The Ministry’s backing also takesshape in the consolidation of local food supply chains and the application ofmeasures to secure a sustainable agricultural future.

Wheat cultivation area in the Wilayat of AlMudhaibi stands at more than 8 acres. The crop is grown in areas known as “WadiQurayat 226” and “Wadi Qurayat 110”.

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