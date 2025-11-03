Muscat: The annual report of Vision 2040 highlights the integration of the transport sector with the national urban strategy.The project highlights the completion of the initial feasibility study for the Muscat Metro project, extending 55 km from Ruwi to Sultan Haitham City.

The 5O-KM metro will run between Sultan Haitham City and Ruwi CBD with around 36 stations on the route, passing through the Muscat International Airport, and the proposed CBD Ghala and Al Khuwair Downtown districts.The report highlights the expansion of public bus services between Muscat and the cities of Suhar, Al Buraimi, and Abu Dhabi, and from Muscat to Al Buraimi, a bus line from Muscat to Nizwa, with around four trips per day in each direction.Several projects are under implementation in the transport sector, including bus services between Muscat and Nizwa, Suhar-Ibri-Fahud, and Suhar-Muscat.

It also highlights connecting Khasab in Musandam with the cities of the UAE and also internally with Suhar.The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology has been evaluating the public transport network, which includes current public transport services in the Sultanate of Oman within and between major cities and as well as between neighbouring countries.

The study will focus on bus route analysis, scheduling, ridership data, and service coverage, as well as the intercity network coverage and cost. This evaluation will involve a comprehensive analysis of potential routes, including the identification of key destinations, stops, service frequency, Omanization, fleet age, and added value elements. The urban strategy also focuses on promoting cycling and walking in the city.

