Muscat- The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan held official talks on Tuesday to boost cooperation in investment, industry and trade.

H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, received in Muscat H E Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan. The discussions aimed at strengthening economic and investment relations between the two countries.

Talks covered ways to advance trade cooperation, explore new investment opportunities and follow up on the outcomes of the Omani-Uzbek Joint Committee. The two sides also discussed collaboration in sectors including transportation, industry, mining and tourism, as well as the potential for knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of public-private sector cooperation to diversify sources of income and expand bilateral trade.

H E Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority, also met the visiting minister and his delegation to review opportunities aligned with the priorities of both countries and explore avenues for joint initiatives.

The Uzbek delegation – comprising senior officials and business leaders – will hold meetings with Omani counterparts during their two-day visit, focusing on logistics, banking, textiles and oil and gas.

The talks were attended by H E Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation at MoCIIP; H E Abdul Salam Khatamov, Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan to Oman; Eng Nasser bin Khalifa al Kindi, CEO of Invest in Oman; and a number of other officials.

During a separate meeting with Uzbek business leaders, H E al Yousef presented investment opportunities in Oman, addressing trade challenges and highlighting the country’s competitive investment environment. A presentation on ‘Invest in Oman’ showcased incentives for investors, benefits of the residency programme, and opportunities within special economic and free zones.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit the ‘Invest in Oman’ lounge to review services, procedures and facilities available to investors.

The visit reflects MoCIIP’s efforts to position Oman as a leading investment destination and to expand partnerships with friendly countries to achieve mutual economic growth.

