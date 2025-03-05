London: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, held a meeting today with David Lammy, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in London.

The meeting discussed historical relations and existing strategic partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom. Sayyid Badr and David Lammy expressed keenness to follow up and support the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in various domains of mutual interest. They laid emphasis on the role of the Oman-UK Strategic Consultation Team.

The two sides exchanged views about regional and international issues. They underlined the importance of consolidating diplomacy, dialogue and international cooperation in addressing current challenges, to help achieve security and stability for all.

They also stressed the need to engage in joint action to resolve crises and promote peace and sustainable development through multilateral frameworks and effective partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Badr Mohammed Al Mantheri, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Kingdom, Liane Saunders, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Sultanate of Oman, and a number of officials from both sides.

