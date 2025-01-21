Muscat: The Oman-Turkiye knowledge Dialogue kicked off on Monday in Muscat.

The 3-day event is organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye in Muscat and the Atatürk Higher Institution of Culture, Language, and History of Turkiye.

The event is aimed at enhancing academic and research cooperation between Oman and Turkiye, as well as exploring opportunities to exchange expertise in the fields of innovation and higher education.

Further, the event was held under the auspices of Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Al Mahrouqi pointed out that the Oman-Turkiye Knowledge Dialogue reflects the importance of historic relations between the two countries.

Seventeen Turkish universities are participating in the event, in addition to several Turkish research and culture centres and several educational institutions from Oman.

