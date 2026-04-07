The total issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 57 million. Thevalue of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 2.5 million, for a maturityperiod of 28 days. The average accepted price reached RO 99.720 for every RO100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.720 per RO 100. Theaverage discount rate and the average yield reached 3.65000% and 3.66025%, respectively.

Moreover, the value of the allottedTreasury bills amounted to RO 50 million, for a maturity period of 91 days. Theaverage accepted price reached RO 99.022 for every RO 100, and the minimumaccepted price arrived at RO 99.020 per RO 100. The average discount rate andthe average yield reached 3.92275% and 3.96149%, respectively.

Whereas, the value of the allottedTreasury bills amounted to RO 4.5 million, for a maturity period of 182 days.The average accepted price reached RO 98.067 for every RO 100, and the minimumaccepted price arrived at RO 98.065 per RO 100. The average discount rate andthe average yield reached 3.87729% and 3.95373%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term highlysecured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and theyprovide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplusfunds. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) acts as the Issue Manager and provides theaddedadvantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities(Repo).

It may be noted that the interestrate on the Repo operations with CBO is 4.25% while the discount rate on theTreasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 4.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promotethe local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-terminterest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrumentwhenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

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