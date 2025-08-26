SALALAH - The new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah has reached 72 per cent completion and is slated for handover to the Ministry of Health in August 2026, according to Dr Hani al Qadi, Director-General of Health Services in Dhofar. He said that the facility will introduce oncology services, raise overall care quality, and be staffed with more highly qualified medical and technical personnel.

The RO 129 million flagship project sits on a 200,000-square-metre site and is designed to strengthen secondary and critical care capacity in the governorate. The main building comprises a ground floor and six upper storeys with a built-up area of around 94,400 sq m.

The hospital will provide 700 beds across men’s and women’s inpatient wards in multiple specialties, including surgery, internal medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology. It will also house a paediatric ward, a burns unit, a paediatric special-care unit and an adult intensive care unit, alongside 25 delivery rooms and two operating theatres, a fully integrated emergency department and an isolation ward.

A comprehensive radiology department will include three X-ray units, two CT scanners, one MRI, ultrasound systems, bone-density and mammography equipment, with an on-site pharmacy and medical laboratories. Day-care services will feature endoscopy suites, lithotripsy, a nephrology (kidney) unit, a room for minor procedures, and dedicated physiotherapy and chemotherapy units.

Supporting infrastructure encompasses administrative offices, service buildings and medical/general stores, a water-treatment plant, helipad, backup generators and drinking-water purification, among other utilities.

“The hospital will introduce new specialties, including oncology, enhance the quality of all services, and be supported by more highly qualified staff across medical and technical disciplines,” said Dr Al Qadi.

