Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presided over a meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Al Barakah Palace on Wednesday. At the onset, His Majesty expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the abundant blessings bestowed upon Oman. His Majesty emphasised the importance of continuing the achievements of the past five years of Oman’s renewed renaissance, envisioning a promising future for the nation and its people.

National achievements highlighted

His Majesty commended the efforts of the Council of Ministers, its committees, and various government units in driving the country’s development. The meeting included an assessment of Oman’s economic and social performance in 2024, which demonstrated positive results from initiatives to diversify the economy, enhance non-oil revenues, and expand productive sectors. These efforts have strengthened the national economy and enabled increased investment in education, healthcare, and social care.

Economic growth and diversification

His Majesty underscored the importance of supporting non-oil activities that contribute to the GDP and enhancing Oman’s trade balance. He directed the Council of Ministers to prioritise local content policies to boost Omani industries, reduce reliance on imports, and promote exports. The private sector’s role in government-led projects and strategic economic partnerships was also highlighted as essential to fostering growth.

Five-year plan and Vision 2040

With the 2025 budget marking the conclusion of the current five-year plan, His Majesty directed authorities to evaluate progress and address challenges to ensure the successful completion of ongoing projects. The 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030) will align with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on economic value creation and job opportunities for citizens.

Advances in healthcare

Praising the achievements of the Ministry of Health, His Majesty announced new healthcare initiatives:

The establishment of the National Programme for Genome and Human Data to advance genetic research.

A national centre for ophthalmology and eye surgery, integrating state-of-the-art technologies.

Early detection units for common cancers in women, located across seven governorates.

Expansion of nuclear medicine services, including a new radioisotope production facility and nuclear pharmacy.

Social and employment policies

His Majesty stressed the importance of the social protection system in fostering solidarity and stability. He urged closer collaboration between economic sectors to expedite the employment of Omanis, particularly job seekers, and address challenges in workforce localisation.

Addressing demographic changes

Acknowledging the challenges posed by demographic shifts, His Majesty directed studies and policies to ensure social, economic, and cultural balance.

Strengthening diplomatic relations

The meeting reviewed Oman’s recent diplomatic engagements, with His Majesty highlighting the importance of fostering international cooperation to achieve mutual benefits and uphold the Sultanate’s principles.

Concluding the session, His Majesty extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Oman, directing the Council of Ministers to uphold their efforts for the betterment of the nation and its citizens.

