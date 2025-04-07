Sohar: During Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the Fort of Sohar in North Al Batinah Governorate saw an influx of visitors, both citizens and residents, a total of more than 1,170.

Sultan Ali Al Muqbali, Director of Sohar Fort Museum, said that visitors took note of the rare contents and architectural design of Sohar Fort, as well as the history of the monument, which played a significant role in events over the past centuries due to its strategic location.

The fort, build between the 13th Century and the beginning of the 14th Century, houses a museum featuring many archaeological and historical aspects of life over the past ages, including copper trade and Oman’s centuries-old relations with Canton in China. The museum showcases artefacts found during archaeological excavations inside the fort and in different sites in Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Times of Oman