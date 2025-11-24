MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has reinforced Oman’s growing role in the global hydrogen economy through its participation in the Asian Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition in Sydney. Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, led the delegation, reaffirming Oman’s commitment to clean energy transition and its ambition to emerge as a leading international hub for green hydrogen.

During the conference, Al Hadhrami delivered the keynote address, outlining Oman’s national strategy to advance a large-scale hydrogen industry. He highlighted the country’s expanding portfolio of green hydrogen projects, supported by agreements with major local and international developers. His remarks also detailed the regulatory and investment reforms underway, including streamlined permitting, robust infrastructure planning and targeted incentives designed to attract global investors.

The keynote stressed the importance of international collaboration, alignment of global standards and the development of hydrogen trade corridors to stimulate demand and accelerate the sector’s growth. Al Hadhrami underscored that these elements are essential for ensuring a sustainable, competitive hydrogen economy.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Omani delegation held several high-level meetings with global institutions and companies to explore potential cooperation in project development, financing and technical exchange. Discussions with the Australian government and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission provided insights into Australia’s plans to build green hydrogen capacity of up to one gigawatt over the next three years, supported by funding programmes from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

The delegation also met Dr Fiona Simon, Chair of the Australian Hydrogen Council, to exchange views on decarbonisation pathways, regulatory frameworks and opportunities to scale hydrogen applications across key industries.

In addition, the Omani delegation visited the Hysata headquarters and its Port Kembla facility, where they reviewed advancements in electrolysis technologies and examined the progress of pilot hydrogen projects, further strengthening avenues for technical collaboration.

Oman’s active participation in the Asian Hydrogen Summit highlights the country’s determination to build strategic partnerships, attract investment and develop national capabilities. It reinforces Oman’s positioning as a global clean energy hub and supports its broader goals for sustainable economic transformation.

