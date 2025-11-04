SalamAir, Oman’slow-cost carrier, has announced its newest travel innovation called “mOVemore”. mOVemore is aflight membership product that is tailored to provide frequent travellers with convenientand cost-effective access to our domestic and GCC destinations.

Membership provides travellers with a fixedfare along with discounted access to priority, airport check-in and 20kgbaggage allowance all delivered via seamless booking on SalamAir’s website andmobile app.

With mOVemore, travellers can choose fromtwo membership tiers covering SalamAir’s domestic and GCC destinations.

Members may subscribeto monthly or bi-monthly packages, with the flexibility to select between sixor twelve one-way or return flights depending on their travel needs.

The price of the flights are fixed and willnot vary. For example, with mOVemore a customer can purchase 12domestic trips and only pay 9.9 OMR per trip (excluding taxes).

This price isguaranteed irrespective of market demand, enabling SalamAir customers toknow their cost of travel.

Steven Allen, ChiefCommercial Officer of SalamAir, commented: “mOVemore is afirst-of-its-kind solution for frequent travelers in Oman. It is designed toreward our passengers by reducing their travel cost. Traditional loyaltysystems reward passengers with points that are hard to spend on flights.Our mOVemore product removes the guesswork by offering flat-ratepricing and other benefits that make day-to-day travel predictable andaffordable. Whether for business, family, study, or leisure, we are givingcustomers a better way to plan their trips and save more. At the same time, ourongoing fleet expansion, on track to reach 25 aircraft by 2028, ensures that wehave the capacity and network to scale mOVemore across moredestinations in the near future. This product is designed to enable ourpassengers to move more and save more.”

The launch issupported by Caravelo, the global leader in subscription technology for travel.Iñaki Uriz, Chief Executive Officer of Caravelo, added: “We are thrilled topartner with SalamAir to bring this innovative subscription model to Oman. TheMiddle East is a key growth market for flight subscriptions, and SalamAir’sforward-thinking approach with mOVemore sets a new standard forcustomer-centric travel in the region. This membership program is a powerfultool for building loyalty and providing unparalleled value to frequentflyers.”

