Oman's airports saw an increasing demand for air travel to Dhofar Governorate during the Dhofar Khareef Season 2025, from the beginning of June to the end of August.

Oman Airports confirmed that Salalah Airport recorded a 13.2 percent increase to 562,561 passengers during the period from the beginning of June to the end of August, compared to 496,936 passengers during the same period in 2024.

Aircraft movement also increased by 10 percent, reaching 3,409 flights, compared to 3,105 flights during the same period last year, confirming the success of the efforts made to strengthen the airport’s position as a major gateway to Dhofar Governorate.

Sohar Airport witnessed an 80 percent growth in passenger traffic between July and August 2025, with the number increasing from 6,495 passengers in passengers in July to 11,691 passengers in August.

Salalah Airport launched its drive-through check-in service for the first time from July 15 to September 15, enabling passengers to complete their travel procedures directly via car.

Transom also provided the "Maraheb" service in Salalah, allowing passengers to pre-complete their travel procedures, including check-in and baggage drop-off, in addition to providing a home registration service.

Self-service check-in kiosks were also launched during the fall season, providing travelers with flexible and quick options.

Oman Airports hosted the FIFA e-tournament at the cargo terminal, attracting young people and e-sports enthusiasts in a competitive atmosphere.

Saudi Airlines launched its first flights to Salalah Airport, while Fly Baghdad operated two charter flights from Basra, and Iraqi Airways operated two charter flights from Baghdad.

Oman Airports, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority and its partners from airlines, security, and ground handling, confirmed the full operational readiness of Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport to receive the seasonal influx of visitors.

