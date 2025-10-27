Salalah Airport welcomed the first direct flight of Belavia, connecting it to Minsk International Airport in Belarus

The airline will operate one flight per week as part of Oman Airports' efforts to enhance direct air links between the Sultanate of Oman and a number of tourist destinations in Eastern Europe.

Uladzimir Barkun, deputy general manager for marketing and International Relations and Commercial Director of Belavia Airlines, said, "The launch of direct flights between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Belarus is an important step in strengthening economic, tourism, and cultural relations between the two countries. He emphasized that this route will be very popular among travelers from Belarus to the Sultanate of Oman."

The mutual visa waiver agreement was signed between Belarus and the Sultanate of Oman on October 6, 2025, which will have a positive impact on increasing tourism flows and the number of flights. These flights will operate until the end of March 2026 in the winter schedule.

