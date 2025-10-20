Muscat: The State Audit Institution (SAI) has reported significant financial recoveries totalling approximately RO 58 million for the public treasury, according to its 2024 annual report released today.

The recovered funds include RO 25 million collected in 2024 and RO 33 million from the previous year (2023), representing substantial value recovery through the institution's comprehensive audit activities.

The summary was released following the honour accorded to Sheikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Audit Institution (SAI), of presenting the Institution's annual report for the year 2024 to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and copies thereof to the Council of Ministers, the State Council, and the Shura Council. This action is in implementation of the provision of Article (66) of the Basic Law of the State issued by Royal Decree No 6/2021, and Article (29) of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Law issued by Royal Decree No 111/2011.

Ahmed bin Salim al Rujaibi, SAI Deputy Chairman for Government Units Auditing, emphasized the institution's alignment with national transparency objectives. "This summary reflects His Majesty's vision for promoting accountability and integrity across all sectors while engaging society in strengthening oversight systems to achieve our national goals," Al Rujaibi stated.

He added that the 2024 audit program, structured around Oman Vision 2040 targets and international auditing standards, encompassed 225 examination tasks resulting in 172 detailed reports. Key focus areas included performance evaluation of monitored entities, information technology governance, service delivery assessment, and comprehensive review of contracts and financial operations.

He explained that the institution addressed 25 cases involving public funds under judicial consideration, including matters related to position exploitation, bribery, document forgery, embezzlement, and functional duty violations. Additionally, audit professionals reviewed 63 legislative documents concerning financial, accounting, and taxation matters, providing substantive technical feedback to enhance regulatory frameworks.

He added that the institution maintained robust public engagement channels, processing 1,378 complaints and reports concerning financial and administrative irregularities with a 90 percent resolution rate. These efforts were complemented by extensive awareness programs including media campaigns, publications, and educational seminars designed to strengthen institutional integrity and public financial protection.

Al Rujaibi concluded that the annual summary demonstrates the State Audit Institution's systematic approach to financial governance, combining rigorous examination standards with proactive public engagement to safeguard national resources and support Oman's long-term development objectives.



