The Omani-Qatari Economic Forum was held on January 29, 2025, at the St Regis Muscat, in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and Shaikh Faisal bin Thani al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, along with a number of dignitaries and business leaders from both countries.

Speaking exclusively to the Observer, Shaikh Faisal al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said, “Our aim with this forum is to introduce Qatari investors to the incentives that Oman offers to all investors. Qatari investments in the Sultanate have grown significantly in recent years, and we are keen to see this momentum continue, not only in terms of increased investment but also through diversification across key sectors such as logistics, food security, and manufacturing industries.

Oman has introduced a range of incentives to attract investors, and we hope that such forums and business gatherings will contribute to further enhancing foreign investment. There are already established Qatari-led projects in Oman, and several others are currently under negotiation. Our focus is on facilitating investment-ready opportunities, enabling investors to either enter the market directly or form strategic partnerships with their Omani counterparts.”

The forum was organised as part of the official visit of Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to the Sultanate of Oman, in response to the gracious invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The event reflects the commitment of both countries to strengthening economic relations and expanding avenues of cooperation across various sectors.

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

The forum’s activities focused on showcasing joint investment opportunities between Oman and Qatar in sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, energy, and manufacturing industries. Discussions also centred on developing partnerships that benefit local and regional markets while supporting sustainable economic growth.

In his opening remarks, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef emphasised the significance of the forum as a platform to solidify economic ties between the two nations. He highlighted the depth and strength of their relationship and the mutual aspiration to explore further investment opportunities that align with the visions of both leaderships.

He reaffirmed Oman’s commitment, represented by government entities and the private sector, to discussing all possible areas of cooperation with Qatar. He also expressed a sincere desire to exchange knowledge, experiences, and expertise, ensuring that the forum meets the expectations of both sides at various levels.

He noted that in recent years, there has been remarkable growth in reciprocal investments between Oman and Qatar. The value of Qatari investments in Oman has reached approximately RO 2 billion (19 billion Qatari rials), concentrated in key sectors such as banking, energy, hospitality, tourism, transportation, logistics, real estate, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction, retail trade, and telecommunications.

For his part, Shaikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, stated that the forum represents a significant milestone in enhancing economic relations between the two brotherly nations. He described it as an ideal platform to explore cooperation opportunities and develop strategic partnerships that serve mutual interests.

He added, “The relations between Qatar and Oman have witnessed remarkable development, thanks to the shared will of our wise leaderships. This has opened up vast prospects for the growth of economic and trade relations and the strengthening of bilateral investments.”

He further noted, “Through this forum, we aim to enhance cooperation in key sectors that add value to both economies, including manufacturing, logistics services, tourism, and food security. We invite investors and business leaders from both countries to seize the promising opportunities offered by the investment environment in both nations and work together to achieve our shared development goals. We believe in the crucial role of the private sector in fostering partnerships and achieving economic diversification. We look forward to realising more joint successes that support the growth and prosperity of our countries.”

He concluded by expressing his hopes for the forum’s success, stating, “We rely on constructive discussions that will contribute to advancing cooperation and partnership between Qatar and Oman across various fields.”

The forum featured three discussion sessions covering topics such as industrial and logistical integration, sustainable tourism and hospitality, and the digital economy. Additionally, there were presentations on investment opportunities in both countries and a promotional video titled “Oman, Your Investment Destination.”



