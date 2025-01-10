Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, on Thursday received Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry in the State of Qatar. The meeting, held in the premises of “Invest Oman Lounge”, dealt with ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade and industry, with special emphasis on attracting quality investments in several sectors, including entertainment and tourism.

They also reviewed the expansion of the gas pipeline linking the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar. They stressed the importance of accelerating the GCC negotiations to conclude free trade agreements with countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry; Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Faroojiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, Mubarak bin Fahad al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman, and other officials.

