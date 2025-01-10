Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday launched year-long national campaign to promote premarital medical screening. The campaign aims to reduce the spread of hereditary blood disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and beta-thalassemia.

The campaign seeks to raise community awareness about the importance of premarital screening and encourage participation by informing relevant stakeholders and community members about the health, social and religious aspects associated with it. This effort contributes to reducing the health and financial burdens on families and healthcare institutions.

Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, in his speech said the event is the result of tireless efforts and extensive work by healthcare professionals and their partners in related sectors. The ministry initiated this programme in 1999 as one of the most critical preventive health programmes within primary healthcare under the umbrella of women's and children's health.

Dr Al Lamki pointed out that participation in the screening has remained limited, not exceeding 15 per cent until recently, despite the increasing prevalence of hereditary blood disorders, largely due to consanguineous marriages. He highlighted that global statistics indicate that approximately 7 per cent of children are born with hereditary blood disorders, with rates in Omani society 9-10 per cent.

Dr Al Lamki confirmed that the ministry, in partnership with relevant entities, has presented the matter to the Council of Ministers, receiving Royal approval to implement the programme in three phases, with plans to launch the service by the end of this month.

He stressed the role of healthcare professionals in raising awareness, alongside the contributions of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in supporting the programme's efforts. He noted that from 2026, the screening will become mandatory but expressed hope that individuals planning to marry will voluntarily embrace it, as it plays a crucial role in preventing children from inheriting serious hereditary diseases.

He said the programme is important in reducing neonatal and under-five mortality rates, which are closely linked to hereditary blood and metabolic disorders, calling for integrated efforts to ensure the success of this vital national project.

Yaqub al Battashi, a school management supervisor at the Ministry of Education, presented a paper addressing the challenges faced by families affected by hereditary blood disorders. He emphasised the importance of premarital medical screening in preventing the transmission of these diseases and building healthy families. His recommendations included making the screening mandatory, raising community awareness, providing psychological and social support, enhancing scientific research, establishing specialised medical facilities and amending related legislation.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).