MUSCAT - Port of Salalah, Oman’s largest container terminal and a leading transshipment hub on the Arabian Sea, has delivered one of its strongest operational and financial performances for the six months ended on June 30, 2025.

The Container Terminal (CT) handled 2.03 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), up 21% from 1.68 million TEUs during the corresponding period last year. This growth was attributed to an increase in vessel calls following the successful completion of the terminal’s upgrade, as well as the full phasing-in of all Gemini proforma services by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The General Cargo Terminal (GCT) handled 12.91 million metric tonnes during the same period, compared with 11.66 million metric tonnes a year earlier – a growth of 11%. This increase was largely driven by higher exports of dry bulk cargo.

Braik bin Musallam al Amri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, credited the improved container throughput to the recently completed terminal upgrade.

“Following the successful completion of our container terminal upgrade project, we are pleased to report a steady recovery in transshipment volumes,” Al Amri said. “The infrastructure enhancements have significantly increased our handling capacity from 4.5 million TEUs to 6 million TEUs, representing a 1.5 million TEU capacity expansion. The Gemini network has played a pivotal role in supporting this positive trajectory, further solidifying Port of Salalah’s position as a premier regional transshipment hub.”

Al Amri also noted that general cargo volumes continue to post sustained growth, particularly in dry bulk exports. “This positive trajectory necessitates focused investment in equipment upgrades and infrastructure enhancements to maintain service quality and support future expansion. Notably, gypsum exports have shown consistent growth, reinforcing Port of Salalah’s strategic position as the region’s premier gypsum export hub. This specialisation complements our diversified cargo portfolio while driving operational synergies across terminal assets.”

On the financial front, Port of Salalah reported consolidated revenue from operations of RO 42.42 million, up from RO 35.04 million last year. Consolidated EBITDA surged to RO 12.78 million from RO 7.13 million, while consolidated net profit rose to RO 2.48 million, compared with RO 1.57 million in H1 2024.

According to the Chairman, Port of Salalah is evolving into an integrated trade and logistics facilitator, actively enabling investment opportunities and addressing sector-specific challenges. This expanded role, he stressed, strengthens the port’s position as a regional economic catalyst while creating new value streams.

