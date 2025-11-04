Muscat – Sohar Port and Freezone has signed a land lease agreement with Pharma Investment Group, a joint venture between Omani investors and Algeria’s Spa IMGSA Group, to establish a pharmaceutical and medical supplies manufacturing facility within Sohar Freezone.

Spanning 40,000 sqm, the $20mn investment highlights Sohar Port and Freezone’s commitment to fostering a dynamic investment ecosystem that transforms trade in Oman through sustainable practices.

Construction is expected to commence in 2027, with the new facility designed to meet the highest international standards, including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines, as well as ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications.

The project will feature both sterile and non-sterile production lines, advanced quality control laboratories, and research and development (R&D) units. It will also include a dedicated training centre focused on developing national talent in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality management.

Leveraging SPA IMGSA Group’s expertise as a GMP-certified leader in North Africa and Europe, the facility will produce a diverse portfolio of healthcare products, including antibiotics, oncology treatments, medical gloves, sterile gauze, and other medical consumables. The initiative will promote green manufacturing within Sohar Freezone’s integrated framework, creating strong synergies across logistics, production, and trade.

The project directly supports Oman Vision 2040 by fostering sustainable industrial growth and strengthening the nation’s healthcare sector through enhanced local content and economic diversification.

In a press statement, Dr Toufik Houam, Chairman and CEO of IMGSA Group Algeria and Co-Founder of Pharma Investment Group, said, “Our decision to establish this facility at Sohar Freezone stems from its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and integrated ecosystem that supports industrial growth. Beyond manufacturing, our focus is on creating a holistic environment for research, innovation, and talent development aligned with international best practices, thereby strengthening Oman’s self-sufficiency in healthcare and elevating pharmaceutical manufacturing standards in the region.”

Raid al Rubaiey, CEO of Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port, said, “This investment represents a strategic addition to existing pharmaceutical projects and reflects growing confidence in Sohar Freezone’s business environment as a regional hub for high-value industries. The project will reinforce pharmaceutical supply chains locally and regionally, support the sultanate’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency, enhance national industrial capabilities, and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by driving economic diversification and expanding a sustainable industrial base.”

The investment is set to bolster Oman’s industrial landscape by attracting high-value pharmaceutical industries and reinforcing Sohar Port and Freezone’s position as a key gateway connecting regional industries to global markets. Through this collaboration, Sohar Freezone reaffirms its commitment to sustainable economic growth and maintaining its pivotal role in the global trade ecosystem.

