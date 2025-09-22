MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada), organised a five-day training programme for a group of entrepreneurs entitled 'Local and International Expansion of Small and Medium Enterprises' in Muscat Governorate.

The programme was designed to support entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) holding a Riyada card, with the objective of equipping them with the strategic knowledge and practical skills required to formulate integrated expansion plans, both within Oman and across international markets.

It is also aimed at strengthening organisational readiness to navigate cultural and legal complexities in diverse business environments.

Key focus areas of the programme included evaluating institutional preparedness, developing targeted strategies for market expansion and designing sustainable growth frameworks. Participants were also given the opportunity to deepen their understanding of global market dynamics and explore adaptive mechanisms for responding to change.

This initiative forms part of a broader national effort to empower SME owners, enhance their competitiveness and reinforce their contribution to economic diversification and sustainable development.

