Muscat: The total quantity of oil exports by the Sultanate of Oman until the end of July 2024 amounted to about 179.36 million barrels at an average price of $82.50 US per barrel.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that oil exports constituted 84.5 percent of the total oil production of 211.89 million barrels.

Total oil exports by the end of July 2024 recorded a marginal increase of 0.05 percent to reach 178.95 million barrels. This was because of a decrease in production by 5.2 percent at 211.89 million barrels by the end of July 2024.

Total crude oil production decreased by 7.1 percent to reach about 162.21 million barrels by the end of July 2024, while total oil condensate production increased by 1.6 percent to 49.68 million barrels.

The average daily oil production reached 994,800 barrels until the end of July 2024.

China topped the list of countries importing oil from the Sultanate of Oman, with total exports amounting to 171.78 million barrels, an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the end of July 2023, followed by Japan at 3.45 million barrels, a decrease of 40.9 percent and Korea at 2.50 million barrels, an increase of 28.1 percent.

